  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Seating Plan for UK’s Annual Film, TV Awards Revealed by Acrobats

LONDON – The seating plan for the United Kingdom’s annual film and television awards was revealed on Thursday with the help of some acrobats from a world-renowned Canadian circus troupe.

Acrobats from Cirque du Soleil, which are expected to give a special performance on the night of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, struck poses alongside photographs of the stars set to attend.

“The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed a number of nominees, presenters and other attendees,” the organizers said in a statement.

Octavia Spencer, Angelina Jolie, Allison Janney, Daniel Kaluuya and Saoirse Ronan were just some of the guests set to attend the 71st edition of the awards held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The organizers announced that 18-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason would also be performing at the ceremony, which takes place Feb. 18.
 

