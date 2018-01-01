 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Clean-up Operation Ongoing after Sinkhole Opened Up in Italian Capital

ROME – Work to restore an area in Rome continued Thursday after vehicles plunged into the ground when a sinkhole opened up a day before.

Emergency personnel, including police and firefighters, were on the scene engaged in operations to repair the damage and recover cars that sank into the earth.

Authorities were called to the Balduina area of the Italian capital on Wednesday after the ground opened up in an area where work was being carried out, plunging parked cars into a 10-meter-deep hole.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi stated that 20 families had been evacuated due to the incident, which affected some 60 people.

No injuries were reported.

She added that affected neighbors would be re-housed in council properly should their homes no longer be habitable.

Investigations were under way so as to establish the cause of the incident, she said, while it appeared that local residents had already alerted authorities to the condition of the area.

“Whoever is responsible will pay,” said Raggi on Twitter.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved