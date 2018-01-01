 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

UK Says Russia Behind 2017 Cyberattack against Ukraine

LONDON – The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office Minister said Thursday the Kremlin was behind a 2017 cyberattack against Ukraine that affected other parts of Europe.

Lord Tariq Ahmad said the UK government believed the Russian military was behind the NotPetya cyberattack that targeted Ukraine’s financial, energy and government sectors in June last year.

“The attack showed a continued disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty,” said Ahmad. “Its reckless release disrupted organizations across Europe costing hundreds of millions of pounds.”

The minister added that the UK was “identifying, pursuing and responding to malicious cyber activity regardless of where it originates, imposing costs on those who would seek to do us harm.”

Ahmad considered that the Russian government had “positioned Russia in direct opposition to the West,” but that “it didn’t have to be that way,” called on the country to be “the responsible member of the international community it claims to be rather than secretly trying to undermine it.”

The minister stressed the UK government’s commitment to strengthening and coordinating the international community’s effort to “uphold a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace.”

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has also said Russia’s military was behind the cyber-attack.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson has said that Russia was undermining democracy.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved