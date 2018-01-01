

Sweden’s Hanna Oeberg Wins Women’s 15km Individual Biathlon Gold Medal



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Hanna Oeberg of Sweden pulled off a major upset on Thursday by winning the Women’s biathlon 15km Individual event, successfully firing off all 20 shots as she took the gold ahead of Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier.



Dahlmeier, who had already won gold in the sprint and pursuit at these Games, had to settle for bronze.



Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina placed second, her second silver at PyeongChang, after she finished runner up to Dahlmeier in the pursuit on Monday.



Oeberg’s shock win brings her country’s total medal haul to four, all in cross-country or biathlon events.



