

Taiwan President Promises New Earthquake Protection System



TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen thanked on Thursday the international community for its help after a massive earthquake killed 17 people last week and said the government is working on a new protection system to reduce damage caused by earthquakes.



In her address on the eve of the Chinese New Year, Tsai also expressed her condolences to the families of nine Chinese tourists killed in the earthquake and said there was no distance between them on humanitarian relief.



Tsai said that maximum efforts were made in rescue operations and added that she hoped the victims’ families could overcome the trauma and find peace.



The Taiwanese president said the Lunar New Year was a major festival in both Taiwan and China, and could serve as an opportunity to bridge the distance between them.



She greeted “friends on the other side” (China) and Chinese people in other parts of the world on the occasion of New Year.



