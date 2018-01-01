

German Duo Savchenko, Massot Win Gold Medal in Pairs Figure Skating



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold on Thursday in the Pairs Figure Skating, with a total score of 235.90.



The pair came into the Free Skating program in fourth place after the short program, stunning China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong who scored 235.47 after having led the rankings coming into Thursday’s decider.



Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford followed in third place with 230.15.



Savchenko and Massot’s victory takes Germany’s medals total to 13, including eight golds.



