  Sports

Norway’s Ragnhild Haga Wins Gold in Women’s 10km Cross-Country

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Ragnhild Haga of Norway stunned pre-race favorites Charlotte Kalla and compatriot Marit Bjoergen on Thursday to take gold in the women’s 10km free Cross-Country event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 27-year-old Haga posted a time of 25:00.5, over 20 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Kalla in second, who has six Olympic medals to her name, and almost 32 seconds faster than 11-time medalist Bjoergen and Finn Krista Parmakoski who tied for third.

Kalla had led during the race’s early stages, but lost ground by the 6.2km mark as Haga took control of proceedings.

The 37-year-old Bjoergen mounted a superb comeback from fifth place to secure the last spot on the podium, adding yet another medal to her haul since starting her Olympic career at Salt Lake City in 2002.
 

