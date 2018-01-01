

Shiffrin Takes First Gold at PyeongChang Games in Women’s Giant Slalom



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin secured her second career Olympic gold medal on Thursday after winning the women’s Giant Slalom at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The 22-year-old American started from second after trailing Italy’s Manuela Moelgg, dominating in the second run with a 1:09.20 for a total score of 2:20.02.



Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel came second overall, 0.39 seconds behind Shiffrin, after placing fourth following the first run.



Italy’s Federica Brignone followed in third, 0.06 seconds further back to take bronze.



Having won gold in the slalom four years ago in Sochi, the youngest athlete ever to do so, Shiffrin cemented her reputation as one of the sports leading stars with Thursday’s win in the giant slalom.



She has also won all three slalom world championships since 2014.



She now turns her attentions to the women’s slalom on Friday, considered the most technical alpine skiing events, for which she is an overwhelming favorite to take the gold medal.



