

16 People Injured in Strong Winds at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – At least 16 people suffered minor injuries in Gangneung, one of the venues for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, due to strong winds, organizers said Thursday.



The injured were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries caused by debris from fences, tents and other structures that were sent flying by the wind.



Some 120 pieces of steel fencing and 60 tents at the Gangneung Olympic Park were damaged, injuring 13 volunteers and 3 spectators, an organizing committee spokesperson said.



The severe weather conditions have also affected other venues, forcing the delay or cancellation of events in alpine skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon.



