Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

France’s Pierre Vaultier Takes Snowboard Cross Gold at PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Pierre Vaultier lived up to his billing as pre-race favorite to win the gold medal in the Men’s Snowboard Cross on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The Frenchman, who has won the World Cup five times, saw off challenges from Australia’s Jarryd Hughes who came second, and Spaniard Regino Hernandez who placed third, to retain the title he won in Sochi four years ago.

Hughes claimed his country’s second silver medal, third overall, at PyeongChang, while Hernandez’s bronze is his country’s first medal at these Games, and only Spain’s third ever at the Winter Olympics.

Hernandez joins Paco Fernandez Ochoa, who won gold in the men’s slalom 46 years ago in Sapporo, and his sister Blanca, who took bronze in the women’s slalom 26 years ago at Albertville.
 

