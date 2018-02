Spainís Regino Hernandez Qualifies for Boardercross Final



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Ė Spainís Regino Hernandez has made it to the final of the Menís Snowboard Cross event at PyeongChang 2018, which will be held on Thursday.



Hernandez made it to the Big Final after finishing first in his semifinal.



The Big Final, which will decide the first six places, will be held right after the Small Final, which will decide the positions between seventh and twelfth.