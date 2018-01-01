

Svindal Wins Gold to Become Downhill Champion at PyeongChang 2018



JEONGSEON, South Korea – Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal on Thursday won the Alpine Skiing competition in Jeongseon and beat closest rival Kjetil Jansrud to become the Downhill Olympic champion at PyeongChang 2018.



Svindal, 35, twice the World Cup winner, five times world champion and winner of super-G gold at the Vancouver Games (Canada) eight years ago, won his second Olympic gold Thursday.



He had won a silver medal in the downhill run at the 2010 Olympics at Whistler (Canada).



Svindal finished the run in 1:40.25 minutes, 0.12 seconds ahead of Jansrud.



Current world champion, Switzerland’s Beat Feuz finished third, completing his run in 1:40.43 minutes, 0.18 seconds behind Norway’s super-champion.



Svindal also beat the Olympic record of Austria’s Alpine Ski champion Matthias Mayer, who won gold four years ago in Sochi (Russia), and who finished ninth on Thursday.



