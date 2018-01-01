 
Caracas,
Friday
February 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Svindal Wins Gold to Become Downhill Champion at PyeongChang 2018

JEONGSEON, South Korea – Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal on Thursday won the Alpine Skiing competition in Jeongseon and beat closest rival Kjetil Jansrud to become the Downhill Olympic champion at PyeongChang 2018.

Svindal, 35, twice the World Cup winner, five times world champion and winner of super-G gold at the Vancouver Games (Canada) eight years ago, won his second Olympic gold Thursday.

He had won a silver medal in the downhill run at the 2010 Olympics at Whistler (Canada).

Svindal finished the run in 1:40.25 minutes, 0.12 seconds ahead of Jansrud.

Current world champion, Switzerland’s Beat Feuz finished third, completing his run in 1:40.43 minutes, 0.18 seconds behind Norway’s super-champion.

Svindal also beat the Olympic record of Austria’s Alpine Ski champion Matthias Mayer, who won gold four years ago in Sochi (Russia), and who finished ninth on Thursday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved