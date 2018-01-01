

Two Russians Sentenced to Prison in US for Hacking Scheme



NEW YORK – Two Russian citizens were sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and four years in prison, respectively, for hacking computer networks of different major companies in the country, according to the attorney’s office of the District of New Jersey.



Vladimir Drinkman, 37, and Dmitriy Smilianets, 34, were arrested in the Netherlands on June 28, 2012 and were subsequently extradited to the US to face criminal charges brought against them by the Justice of the State of New Jersey.



The two Russians were members of a network of hackers who raised hundreds of millions of dollars. When the case was revealed, it was the largest cybercrime ever uncovered in the United States.



The information obtained by the two and other members of the gang gave them access to 160 million credit card numbers, the attorney’s office of the New Jersey district reported Wednesday.



The two had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to illegally access computers and conspiring to commit wire fraud. Drinkman received a prison sentence of 12 years and Smilianets four years and nearly four months, which he has already served while awaiting the sentence.



The credit card information came from the databases of companies such as Carrefour, Nasdaq Stock Market, Dow Jones Company and JetBlue Airways.



Some of the other members of the hackers’ network have stood trials in other parts of the US, while three others remain missing.



