

RBD Veteran Maite Perroni Enjoying Solo Career



MEXICO CITY – Mexican singer Maite Perroni said on Wednesday that she is enjoying her career as a soloist after being part of the made-for-television pop music phenomenon that was RBD.



She commented during a press conference in Mexico City to introduce her new single, “Como yo te quiero,” featuring reggaeton duo Alexis & Fido.



The new release is a follow-up to last year’s hugely successful “Loca,” which has over 100 million views on YouTube.



“After having experienced the magnitude of RBD and of the heaven that we shared all those years, to have these results for myself, in this stage as a soloist, is a great achievement,” Perroni said.



RBD was the creation of Televisa television, which assembled Perroni, Anahi, Dulce Maria, Christopher Uckerman, Alfonso Herrera and Cristian Chavez in 2004 for a new telenovela, “Rebelde.”



The group lasted four years, racking up hits and performing in 23 countries.



“A time comes when you tell yourself that it’s worth it to keep going, to continue believing,” Perroni said.



