

Shooting at Florida High School Leaves 17 Dead



MIAMI – A shooting on Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, resulted in 17 deaths, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.



“Seventeen people lost their lives,” Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



He said that the fatalities included one person who was shot on at an intersection near the school in Parkland, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.



Israel identified the shooter as Nikolas Cruz, 19, who once attended Douglas.



The shooting began around 2:20 pm inside a classroom. One student managed to set off a fire alarm and BSO received a telephone call about the incident about 20 minutes later.



BSO officers oversaw the evacuation of the school’s roughly 3,000 students, who were later transported to a nearby hotel to be reunited with their parents.



