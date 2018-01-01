 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Shooting at Florida High School Leaves 17 Dead

MIAMI – A shooting on Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, resulted in 17 deaths, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

“Seventeen people lost their lives,” Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He said that the fatalities included one person who was shot on at an intersection near the school in Parkland, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Israel identified the shooter as Nikolas Cruz, 19, who once attended Douglas.

The shooting began around 2:20 pm inside a classroom. One student managed to set off a fire alarm and BSO received a telephone call about the incident about 20 minutes later.

BSO officers oversaw the evacuation of the school’s roughly 3,000 students, who were later transported to a nearby hotel to be reunited with their parents.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved