Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Argentina

Argentina Seizes Nazi Items Shipped from US

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine authorities seized a collection of firearms and other items with Nazi insignia that arrived in a package from the United States, the government said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Security said in a press release that customs officials detected an imperial eagle emblazoned with a swastika while scanning a “suspicious” parcel bound from the US to the northwestern Argentine province of Salta.

Authorities subsequently approved a controlled delivery: the police contacted the post office branch that was receiving the package and a “discrete surveillance” was set up in the area.

After the addressee picked up the package, police officers searched his home and seized four World War II-vintage Nazi helmets, a figure of a German imperial eagle and a dagger, both adorned with swastikas, an antique coin, a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle and a replica machine gun.

They also found three posters of the Blue Division, a unit of Spaniards who fought alongside the German army against the Russians during World War II.

The man who picked up the package was taken into custody.
 

