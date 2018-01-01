

Argentina Seizes Nazi Items Shipped from US



BUENOS AIRES – Argentine authorities seized a collection of firearms and other items with Nazi insignia that arrived in a package from the United States, the government said on Wednesday.



The Ministry of Security said in a press release that customs officials detected an imperial eagle emblazoned with a swastika while scanning a “suspicious” parcel bound from the US to the northwestern Argentine province of Salta.



Authorities subsequently approved a controlled delivery: the police contacted the post office branch that was receiving the package and a “discrete surveillance” was set up in the area.



After the addressee picked up the package, police officers searched his home and seized four World War II-vintage Nazi helmets, a figure of a German imperial eagle and a dagger, both adorned with swastikas, an antique coin, a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle and a replica machine gun.



They also found three posters of the Blue Division, a unit of Spaniards who fought alongside the German army against the Russians during World War II.



The man who picked up the package was taken into custody.



