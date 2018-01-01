

Medellin’s Botero Sculptures Get Their Annual Cleaning



MEDELLIN, Colombia – The two-dozen Fernando Botero sculptures that remain on permanent display in Colombia’s second city underwent their annual cleaning on Wednesday.



The cleaning provided an unexpected Valentine’s Day treat for pedestrians in Medellin’s Botero Plaza.



Donated by the artist, the 23 bigger-than-life bronze figures have been on display since 2002.



Botero Plaza, an expanse of 7,000 sq. meters (75, 248 sq. ft.) that includes the Museum of Antioquia, is very popular with visitors to Medellin.



