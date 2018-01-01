 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Zuma Cedes to Pressure, Resigns as South Africa’s President

JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down as president of South Africa on the order of his party, the African National Congress, which has governed the country since 1994.

“No life should be lost in my name. The ANC should never been divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect,” the 75-year-old Zuma said in a televised speech.

The resignation came hours after he had vowed not to step down despite a threat from his ANC colleagues to bring a no-confidence motion in parliament.

The deputy president, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to become acting head of state pending elections set for 2019.

Ramaphosa, a former union official turned business mogul, had been pressing Zuma to go since winning the party leadership election in December.

“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment. I will continue to serve the people of South Africa and the ANC. I will dedicate my life to continuing to work for the execution of the policies of our organization,” Zuma told the nation.

Zuma’s nearly 10 years in power have been marked by a series of corruption and it was after the arrest of two people implicated in yet another corruption case involving the president that the ANC executive committee gave him until midnight Wednesday to resign.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved