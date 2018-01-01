

Argentina Must Prepare Youth for 21st-Century Jobs, Macri Says



BUENOS AIRES – President Mauricio Macri emphasized on Wednesday the need to prepare Argentina’s young people for 21st-century jobs that “don’t exist yet.”



He commented during a visit to Y-TEC, a center for applied research in the energy sector, located in Berisso, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of the capital.



The president was accompanied by Science and Technology Minister Lino Barañao and the governor of Buenos Aires province, Maria Eugenia Vidal, among other officials.



“The robotics revolution, artificial intelligence, new technologies ... All that is causing a revolution in the workplace, which generates fear the world over,” Macri said.



Y-TEC is a joint project of state oil company YPF and the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research.



“We heard today that there will be jobs in the 21st century that don’t exist yet and we have to train our children,” Macri said, commending Barañao for spurring the creation of the center in 2013.



“Argentina needs you,” the president told Y-TEC workers, praising them for having created 21 patents in five years.



