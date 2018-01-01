

Surfer Mulanovich Now an Ambassador for Lima 2019 Pan Am Games



LIMA – The 2004 world surfing champion, Sofia Mulanovich, joined on Wednesday the growing contingent of Peruvian athletes acting as ambassadors for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.



She officially came on board in a ceremony on Lima’s Waikiki Beach, a favorite spot for surfers in South America’s only oceanfront capital city.



Mulanovich, 34, recently returned to competition with an eye toward qualifying for the Pan Am Games, which will include surfing for the first time.



“It is very important for me to fight to qualify for the Pan American Games. I am giving it my all so I can succeed,” she said.



Other Peruvian athletes serving as ambassadors for the 2019 games include gymnast Ariana Orrego, surfer Anali Gomez, karate champion Alexandra Grande, sprinter Andy Martinez, squash player Diego Elias and rally driver Nicolas Fuchs.



The 18th Pan American Games will be held in Lima from July 26-Aug. 11, 2019 and more than 6,600 athletes from 41 countries are expected to participate.



