 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan Government Blames Blackout on Sabotage

CARACAS – Venezuela’s minister of electric energy said that the blackout affecting this capital and other areas early Wednesday was due to sabotage at a substation in the central state of Miranda.

“Santa Teresa substation, which today suffered an act of sabotage and vandalism that caused a large explosion and a fire,” Luis Motta Dominguez said on Instagram.

“This is part of the empire’s plan. ALERT! ALERT!” he added, alluding to the United States, long at odds with Venezuela’s leftist government.

The power outage disrupted the operation of the Caracas metro for several hours on Wednesday morning. Likewise affected were the water systems in the capital and neighboring states of Vargas and Miranda.

“An electrical failure which took place in the early morning of Feb. 14 has affected the water supply service in Greater Caracas, Miranda and Vargas,” state-run utility Hidrocapital said on Twitter. The company added that it was “carrying out the necessary work to return the service to normal” within 12 hours.

The same area suffered blackouts last week that authorities also blamed on sabotage, though power outages are fairly common in Venezuela.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved