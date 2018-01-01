 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Three Injured, No Terrorism Link in NSA Shooting, Officials Say

WASHINGTON – Three people were injured on Wednesday in an incident outside a gate at the National Security Agency (NSA) complex at Fort Meade, Maryland, but there does not appear to be a link to terrorism, officials said.

“We also have no reason to believe there’s any nexus at all to terrorism at this point,” FBI special agent in charge Gordon Johnson said.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am when an SUV hit a security barrier outside the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, located 34 kilometers (21 miles) north of Washington, officials said.

Initial reports said three people had been shot, but officials told the media later that the injuries were not from gunshots.

“At this point in time we do not believe any of the injuries sustained were from gunfire,” Johnson said.

An NSA police officer, a civilian passerby and the SUV’s driver were all hospitalized.

Two passengers in the SUV were arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation, officials said.

“This vehicle did come on to NSA’s compound unauthorized and NSA has a series of protocols that they respond to in these types of events, so that is part of our investigation,” Johnson said.

President Donald Trump was “briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade,” spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, adding that the White House sent its thoughts and prayers to those hurt in the incident.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved