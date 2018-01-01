 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Guatemalan Indians Start Lent in Traditional Fashion

SAN JUAN SACATEPEQUEZ, Guatemala – Hundreds of Guatemalan Indians started Lent by celebrating Christ’s resurrection, love and mercy on Wednesday, as a prelude to 40 days of prayer, fasting, abstinence and charity.

Before dawn, the residents of San Juan Sacatepequez, mostly of indigenous descent, made their way to the church to receive the sign of the cross on the forehead in preparation for Easter.

The faithful, mostly women and Indians, gathered to receive their ashes dressed in traditional garments and woven veils, reflecting on the priest’s words that say “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The fact that Ash Wednesday fell on Valentine’s Day this year did not go unnoticed by the priest, who said it was a day to celebrate true, as opposed to ephemeral, love.

The ashes distributed among parishioners are made from the palms used on Palm Sunday.

In the park outside – filled with flower vendors – dozens of people started their daily routine with a cross of ash on the forehead.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved