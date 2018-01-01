

East Jerusalem Should Be Palestine’s Capital, Jordan Tells US



AMMAN – East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state, Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday during talks with visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



While the king and the secretary met privately, Jordan’s foreign minister stated Amman’s position at a subsequent joint press conference with Tillerson.



“To Jordan, the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state on June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital and that lives in peace and security with a recognized and accepted Israel is the only path to comprehensive peace,” Ayman Safadi said.



President Donald Trump announced in December that the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and he ordered the start of the process to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.



The decision sparked anger in the Occupied Territories and brought condemnation from many of the world’s governments.



The 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel designated the Jordanian monarch as the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.



“We take special note of His Majesty’s interest in the peace between Israel and the Palestinians and his tireless support in pursuit of such a peace,” Tillerson said Wednesday.



“Jordan has a unique and positive role and is of great importance as we continue to pursue President Trump’s goal of a lasting and comprehensive peace. And I think it’s important to note that when President Trump made his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he first committed to respecting Jordan’s role as the Custodian of the Holy Sites,” the secretary said.



