

Traditional and Colorful Carnival in Mexico’s San Martin Tilcajete Ends



SAN MARTIN TILCAJETE, Mexico – The carnival in San Martin Tilcajete, a town in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, ended on Wednesday following three days of celebrations in which the streets were filled with color, music, din and “little devils.”



Tourists and residents of the town, located about 482 kilometers (300 miles) south of Mexico City, enjoyed the last day of the carnival during Ash Wednesday, when participants wear masks portraying “alebrijes” and cover their skin with paint, oil and grease.



San Martin Tilcajete is the birthplace of the colorful and mystical masks of “alebrijes,” imaginary creatures that have elements from different animals, made from wood by craftsmen.



