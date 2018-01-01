

Too Soon to Talk about Winning Europa League, Atletico Coach Says



COPENHAGEN – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone batted away questions about his squad’s chances of winning the Europa League during a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the first leg of a knockout stage tie with FC Copenhagen.



“I don’t see past tomorrow’s match, my hope and my enthusiasm are focused on solving it and on continuing to advance. We don’t live in our imaginations, but in reality,” he said at Parken stadium,



“Copenhagen are a tough and difficult rival and they’ll probably play with a lot of motivation in their stadium. I played here with Lazio a while ago and the atmosphere was very beautiful,” Simeone said.



The coach said that while Diego Costa didn’t make the trip to Denmark because he was not “100 percent,” he expects the striker to be ready for the next La Liga match.



Simeone also talked about Diego Godin, who is set to return to the side on Thursday after recovering from an elbow to the jaw in a Feb. 4 match that knocked off teeth and required reconstructive surgery.



“Diego Godin recovered well. He’s a very tough person and he’s always committed to the team. Diego trained well and knowing that Copenhagen will play in the air, I absolutely believe in Diego and how great his style of play will definitely help in tomorrow’s match,” Simeone said of the Uruguayan.



Atleti, who ended up in the Europa League after failing to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, are seen as one of the favorites to win the competition.



