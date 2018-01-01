

Nearly 500 Tons of Trash Collected after Rio’s Carnival



RIO DE JANEIRO – Sanitation workers picked up 486.5 tons of trash from the streets during the five-day Rio de Janeiro Carnival, compared to 450.3 tons in last year’s famous celebration, officials said Wednesday.



Between Feb. 9-13, a total of 642 people were fined for different offenses, including 544 for urinating in public and 93 for littering, the Mayor’s Office said.



Streets in the southern, central and northern districts of the city were covered with puddles of urine, remnants of costumes, cans, bottles, cigarette butts and all kinds of other trash.



Nearly 2,000 municipal sanitation workers wearing orange uniforms were enlisted to rake the streets and remove the trash revelers left behind.



In famous neighborhoods, such as Copacabana, crews collected 35 tons of trash after the parade featuring the large La Favorita troupe, while the traditional Cordao do Bola Preta left 27.6 tons of trash in its wake.



Municipal tourism agency Riotur had estimated that about 6 million people, including 1.5 million tourists, would pour into Rio’s streets to enjoy Carnival.



