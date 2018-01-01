 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Mexican Singer Gloria Trevi Turns 50, Reflects on Her Life

MEXICO CITY – Mexican ’90s pop icon Gloria Trevi turns 50 on Thursday amid her “Versus” world tour, which started last year and is set to end April 14 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The tour features the powerful voices of Trevi and rock icon Alejandra Guzman performing their greatest hits.

“I really travel back in time,” Trevi said on social media. “I learned to be Gloria Trevi in the streets, the streets of Mexico.”

Trevi was a popular and controversial singer with a scandalous reputation who became friends with writers like Elena Poniatowska and Carlos Monsivais, and weighed going into politics.

The singer, once known as “the Mexican Madonna,” dressed in wild clothes and wore her hair in outrageous styles

After a successful 11-year singing career, millions of albums sold and three movies, Trevi and her manager, Sergio Andrade, were arrested in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she spent three years in prison.

Trevi, Andrade and one of her backup singers faced charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and corruption of minors in Mexico.

After a long legal battle in Brazil, the singer was extradited to Mexico in 2002 and acquitted two years later of the charges against her, returning to show business.

Andrade spent five years behind bars at several prisons in Brazil and Mexico.

Now, the singer returns to the time when she whirled her hair around uncontrollably with astonishing spontaneity and rebellion.

Her songs and personality helped her become an icon, although she claims she has never been a personality.

Trevi’s most recent album is “El amor” (2015), which features versions of classic Spanish-language romantic songs.
 

