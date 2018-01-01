

Konta Beats Spain’s Suarez Navarro at Qatar Open



DOHA – Britain’s Johanna Konta beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, the No. 10 seed, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Qatar Open in Doha.



Konta needed one hour and 22 minutes to get her second career victory against Suarez Navarro, who is ranked 29th in the world.



The world No. 11 will play the winner of the match between Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Australia’s Samantha Stosur in the next round.



In other action, Romania’s Sorana Cirstea stunned Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-5, 6-4 and will face Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza, the No. 4 seed, next.



Muguruza knocked off China’s Duan Yingying, 6-3, 6-4.



Romania’s Simona Halep, the world No. 2, defeated Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-0 and awaits the winner of the match between Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova and Japan’s Naomi Osaka.



