

America Leads Mexican League Standings after 4-1 Win over Morelia



MEXICO CITY – America has provisionally moved into first place in the Mexican soccer league’s Clausura championship with a 4-1 victory over Morelia.



The visitors got off to a rocky start Tuesday night at Azteca Stadium in the Mexican capital, nearly allowing America to score right after kickoff and then ceding the opening goal in the sixth minute.



On that play, Frenchman Jeremy Menez passed the ball to Paraguayan midfielder Cecilio Dominguez, who found space around his defender on the left side and slotted the ball just inside the right upright.



Morelia equalized in the 20th minute on a play that started with a throw-in and led to a score by Angel Sepulveda, who broke free of an America defender, received a pass and scored at point-blank range.



America, however, took command before the intermission thanks to a pair of goals by Colombian Mateus Uribe, who first scored on a powerful left-footed shot from outside the area in the 24th minute that tipped off goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa’s hand and into the back of the net.



Fourteen minutes later, Uribe pounced on a ball being fought over just inside the penalty box and poked it past the net minder.



The pace of play slowed in the second half, although America added a fourth goal in the 78th minute when Colombian Andres Ibarguen set up Oribe Peralta for a header that made its way into the goal off of Sosa’s fingertips.



With the win, America (15 points) has climbed into first place after seven games of the 17-game Clausura season.



In other contests on Tuesday, Atlas drew 1-1 with Necaxa and Lobos BUAP and Tigres UANL – winners of the Apertura championship, the first of the 2017-18 Liga MX season – played to a scoreless draw.



Pumas UNAM (14 points), meanwhile, can leapfrog America into the top spot in the Clausura with a victory Wednesday night over Veracruz.



In other Matchday 7 action Wednesday night, Santos Laguna will take on Leon, Queretaro will square off against Guadalajara, Monterrey will play Cruz Azul, Puebla will face Toluca and Pachuca will host Tijuana.



