

French Cyclist Boudat Wins First Stage of Spain’s Vuelta a Andalucia



GRANADA – France’s Thomas Boudat won on Wednesday the first stage of the 74th Vuelta a Andalucia tour in southern Spain and donned the red jersey as he became the competition’s first leader.



The Direct Energy team rider completed the 197-kilometer (122-mile) stage – which ran between the picturesque coastal town of Mijas, in the Andalusian province of Malaga, and the breathtaking erstwhile-Moorish city of Granada – clocking in at five hours, 21 minutes and 39 seconds.



Italian cyclist Sacha Modolo, of the EF Education First-Drapac team, came in second place after powering through a phenomenal final sprint.



The Vuelta’s second stage is set to take place on Thursday between Otura (Granada province) and Las Allanadas (Jaen), with a 140-km stretch across fairly mountainous terrain.



