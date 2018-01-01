HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Colon Tops Zamora 2-0 in Copa Sudamericana First-Stage Action



BARINAS, Venezuela – Argentine club Colon took advantage of an early defensive miscue by Venezuelan side Zamora in a 2-0 win in the opening leg of their first-stage clash in Copa Sudamericana, South America’s secondary club soccer tournament.



Javier Correa opened the scoring in the seventh minute at Agustin Tovar Stadium in Barinas, Venezuela, when midfielder Oscar Hernandez botched his attempt to clear the ball out of his team’s area.



On the play, goalkeeper Joel Graterol made a save on a header by Diego Vera. His deflection went to Hernandez, who inadvertently served up an easy ball for Correa to head home.



The hosts responded well after the early blunder and had three clear chances to equalize, but their inability to finish and multiple interventions by net minder Alexander Dominguez kept the score 1-0.



The tenor of Tuesday night’s match changed in the second half though, with Colon going on the attack against a Zamora side that appeared to be running on fumes.



Correa had chances for a brace but he missed the mark on a pair of shots on Zamora’s goal.



With less than 15 minutes remaining, Zamora head coach Ali Cañas replaced defensive midfielder Christian Makoun with forward Angel Osorio, a change meant to inject more offense but which also served to open up more space for Colon to attack.



The second goal then came in the 87th minute when Vera received a cross and connected on a perfectly struck header that snuck just inside the left upright and out of Graterol’s reach.



With the loss, Zamora’s winless streak in Copa Sudamerica has now stretched to 11 games – eight defeats and three draws.



Colon now is in a commanding position heading into the teams’ second leg on March 6 in Santa Fe, Argentina.



The 2018 Copa Sudamerica will be played over several stages throughout the year, with the final scheduled for December.



