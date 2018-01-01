 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Froome Asks for Justice, Fair Process in Doping Case

MIJAS, Spain – British cyclist and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome asked on Wednesday for fairness and impartiality amid an investigation for possible doping.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) opened an investigation into Froome after a urine sample collected during the latest edition of the Vuelta a España showed that he had double the permitted dosage of an asthma drug in his system.

Speaking to Sky News, the cyclist said: “I know I’ve done nothing wrong and there’s a process in place for me to be able to demonstrate that, and that’s obviously what I intend to do.”

In statements to the press ahead of the start of the Vuelta a Andalucia, a five-day race through the south of Spain, Froome denounced that the process was supposed to be confidential but had been leaked to the public.

He stressed that the drug he was being investigated for, salbutamol, was not a banned substance in the sport.

“I’m not asking for the benefit of the doubt here; I’m just asking for a fair process,” he said, according to The Times newspaper.
 

