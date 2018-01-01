

Prince Harry Attends Conference on Coral Reef Conservation in UK Capital



LONDON – The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry accompanied his father Prince Charles, the Duke of Wales, on Wednesday at a conference in London on coral reef conservation.



The 33-year-old Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, sat among experts at the meeting aimed at improving the health of the world’s coral reefs.



Harry “wanted to find out more about the work being done to protect coral reefs from threats including climate change and pollution,” Clarence House said on Twitter.



Addressing those gathered for the event, Charles said it was “literally incredible – and deeply irresponsible – that people seem to have regarded the loss of these rich natural systems as somehow just being the ‘price of progress,’ rather than the arbiter of our vulnerability and the harbinger of our future.”



Besides global warming, marine life was under threat from the development of coastal areas and overfishing, Charles pointed out.



A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said Harry, the youngest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, attended the conference because of his special interest in the topic.



