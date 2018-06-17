

Preserved Human Bodies to Go on Display at Exhibition in Hungary



BUDAPEST – Visitors to the Hungarian capital Budapest will soon have the chance to see over 200 dissected human bodies, organs and tissue as part of an exhibition entitled “Body.”



The preserved human anatomical exhibit is the result of a technique called plastination, a process that involves halting the decomposition of a human corpse that results in solid, odorless and long-lasting sample for scientific and medical training and educational purposes.



The technique was developed in 1977 by German doctor Gunther von Hagens at the University of Heidelberg, and it can take up to 1,500 hours to plastinate an entire body.



The exhibition in Budapest, which opens to the public on Thursday, was sponsored by the Hungarian Red Cross and qualified medical students will be at hand to respond to visitors’ questions, according to the organizers, who are not linked to Von Hagens’ Bodyworld organization.



3D multimedia installations and information billboards will also guide visitors through the exhibition, which will cover 2,200 square meters of floor space.



Among the parts on display include a cancer-riddled liver and blackened lungs of a heavy smoker.



The exhibition runs until June 17, 2018.



