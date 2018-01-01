 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Juve’s Higuain Defends Himself after Champions League Tie

ROME – Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain dismissed criticism from fans on Wednesday after he missed a crucial penalty in his team’s Champions League clash at home to English side Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Juventus hosted Tottenham on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and though Higuain started out strong, putting two goals past Spurs in the first nine minutes of the match, he later sent a penalty against the crossbar, triggering a slew of fan criticism on social media.

“It’s easy to talk after the match from your couch at home,” he wrote on his official Instagram account. “Until 2-0 everything was perfect, after 2-2 opinions changed. We are not interested in them and we’re going to London to qualify.”

The Turin draw gives the Spurs an away goal advantage in their second leg match against Juventus, slated for March 7 at Wembley Stadium.
 

