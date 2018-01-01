 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indonesian Students Protest Valentine’s Day in Sharia Law-Ruled Banda Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia – Muslim students on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra gathered on the streets on Wednesday to express their opposition to Valentine’s Day.

The group convened in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, to show their rejection of the annual celebration, which was originally a Western Christian feast day, but has since grown into a global phenomenon that sees people exchanging cards and presents in the name of romance.

Protesters were seen clutching placards bearing slogans such as “Valentine Day? Not for me because I’m Muslim” and “Save the Muslim from Valentine Day.”

Aceh has a predominantly Muslim population and is the only part of Indonesia that is ruled by strict Sharia law, which does not recognize Valentine’s Day as part of traditional Islamic observance.
 

