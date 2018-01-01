 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

World Bank Allocates $4.7 Billion for Iraq’s Reconstruction

CAIRO – The World Bank Group announced on Wednesday an agreement had been reached with the Iraqi government to finance two projects aimed at improving living standards for the population.

A signing ceremony for the two projects, attended by World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, was held on the sidelines of the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.

“We will mobilize the full range of the World Bank Group’s expertise to invest in a new, stronger Iraq,” Kim said in a speech at the opening of the reconstruction conference.

This new commitment of the World Bank with the current $750 million Emergency Operation for Development program aims to support the recovery of health services, rebuild roads and bridges, and the restore electricity and water systems throughout Iraq.

Meanwhile, other NGOs offered a total of $310 million for humanitarian projects in Iraq.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved