Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Jorien Ter Mors Breaks Olympic Record to Add Another Medal to Dutch Haul

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Jorien Ter Mors of the Netherlands dominated the Women’s 1,000 meter speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, setting a world record on her way to winning the first Olympic gold medal of her career.

Ter Mors repeated the feat she achieved in the 1,500 meters in Sochi, where she won gold and set an Olympic record in the process.

She posted a time of 1:13.56, 0.26 ahead of Japan’s Nao Kodaira in second.

Her compatriot Miho Tagaki took bronze, 0.42 seconds behind the Dutch record breaker.

Ter Mors time breaks an Olympic record that had been intact since Chris Witty’s 1:13.83 won gold at Salt Lake City in 2002.

She will now turn her attention to the 500 meters and the team pursuit, which will be held on Feb. 18 and Feb. 21, respectively.

Ter Mors’ gold adds to her country’s incredible tally in speed skating events.

Having won 23 medals at Sochi, the Netherlands have already taken 11 at PyeongChang, including 5 golds.
 

