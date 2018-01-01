 
Caracas,
Thursday
February 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Israeli Group Buys China’s Dalian Wanda 17% Stake in Atletico Madrid

MADRID – Israeli multinational Quantum Pacific Group reached an agreement with China’s Dalian Wanda Group to acquire the latter’s 17 percent stake in Atletico Madrid, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Spanish soccer club.

If the Spanish Superior Council of Sports approves the deal, the share of Quantum Pacific Group, controlled by Israeli tycoon Idan Ofer, would increase to 32 percent after purchasing a 15 percent stake in the club for 50 million euros ($61.7 million) last year.

“By mutual agreement with the majority shareholders of the club, it has been decided that Wanda’s participation in Atletico de Madrid should be acquired by one of the current reference shareholders of the club, Quantum Pacific Group, which in this way renews its willingness to invest and support the club,” said the statement.

The La Liga club added: “Wanda maintains its support as a sponsor of the club, which can be seen in the name of the club’s stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.”

Quantum Pacific is an international group of companies with interests in the transport, energy, natural resources, and medical and automotive technology sectors.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved