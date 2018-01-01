

South Africa Police Arrest 2 amid Raid on Family Linked to Zuma



JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s police arrested two people on Wednesday during a raid on the Johannesburg home of the Indian-born Gupta family, linked to corruption allegations that have struck the country’s president, the state broadcaster reported.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation said that members of the Hawks special police unit detained one of the Gupta brothers, whose identity has not been disclosed, and an advisor, and seized documents and other material.



Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed the Hawks conducting a raid early in the morning on the home of the Gupta family, who allegedly together with President Jacob Zuma gained control of or “captured the state” through lucrative business deals.



The arrests came a day after the ruling African National Congress formally submitted a request for Zuma to be recalled from his duties as president.



Zuma has been given until Wednesday to resign or he will face impeachment, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile announced.



