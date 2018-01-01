 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Philippine Singles Treat Rescued Animals to Valentine Dates

MANILA – The office of an animal welfare nonprofit, based in Quezon City in northern Manila, was turned into a makeshift restaurant on Wednesday.

Philippine singles sat on low tables, sharing treats with their animal friends, seated on the floor, as part of an initiative by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society to promote adoption of rescued animals.

“We want to show that a rescued animal is capable of offering unconditional love,” said Sharon Bengzon, educational head of PAWS.

A date with an animal cost 300 Philippine pesos (around $6) and the menu included biscuits and brownies for humans, and special treats for the animals.

The center opened around midday with dozens of animal lovers flocking to take a dog or a cat for a Valentine’s date.

“A lot of people are turning up. We are fully booked for tonight and have decided to extend the event until the end of the week,” said Bengzon.
 

