Latin American Herald Tribune
UN Launches $1.05 Billion Program for Iraq’s Reconstruction

CAIRO – The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initiated on Wednesday a $1.05 billion Iraqi Recovery and Resilience Program at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq.

Guterres explained that, in its first year, the RRP is to pay out $482 million alongside an additional $568 million to stabilize war-torn areas in Iraq.

“Iraq surmounted an incredible challenge in its defeat of IS (Islamic State), but many challenges still remain,” he said.

“I feel hope for a new Iraq that is open for business and prepared to face the next challenge of rebuilding communities while reconstructing schools, roads, bridges, hospitals and public infrastructure,” he added.

The RRP aims to offer assistance to people who suffered in Iraq and to help rebuild areas where violence might again occur.

Meanwhile, UN humanitarian agencies are looking to raise $569 million to help 3.9 million people in “highly vulnerable” conditions across Iraq.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s government said it would need an estimated $88.2 billion for the country’s reconstruction.
 

