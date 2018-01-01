

Women’s 15km Biathlon Latest Event to Be Postponed due to High Winds



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The women’s 15 km individual Biathlon event scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due strong winds at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



The women’s biathlon has been pushed back to Thursday afternoon.



The gusty conditions have been a problem for organizers throughout the Games, forcing the delay of several other events, including the women’s slalom, giant slalom and the men’s downhill, as well as the evacuation of spectators from the Olympic Park in Gangneung on Wednesday.



