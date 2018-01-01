 
Germany’s Eric Frenzel Wins Gold in Men’s Nordic Combined

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Eric Frenzel defended his Olympic title on Wednesday after winning the gold medal in the Men’s Nordic Combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

After placing fifth in the ski jumping portion, Frenzel came back during the 10 km cross country race to win his fourth Olympic medal of his career.

The German beat Japan’s Akito Watabe, who had finished third in the jumping, by just 4.8 seconds, while Austria’s third placed Lukas Klapfer had started the race portion of the event in fourth.

Athletes start the cross country section at staggered start times based on their performance in the jumping.

Despite a stellar jump which earned him the first start for the race, Austria’s Franz-Josef Rehrl fell through the field to finish a disappointing 13th.
 

