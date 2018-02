Germanyís Eric Frenzel Wins Gold in Menís Nordic Combined



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea Ė Germanyís Eric Frenzel defended his Olympic title on Wednesday after winning the gold medal in the Menís Nordic Combined at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



After placing fifth in the ski jumping portion, Frenzel came back during the 10 km cross country race to win his fourth Olympic medal of his career.



The German beat Japanís Akito Watabe, who had finished third in the jumping, by just 4.8 seconds, while Austriaís third placed Lukas Klapfer had started the race portion of the event in fourth.



Athletes start the cross country section at staggered start times based on their performance in the jumping.



Despite a stellar jump which earned him the first start for the race, Austriaís Franz-Josef Rehrl fell through the field to finish a disappointing 13th.