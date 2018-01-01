 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong Lead Pairs Figure Skating after Short Program

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were on track for the gold medal in the Pairs Figure Skating after posting the highest score in the short program on Wednesday.

The pair scored 82.39, ahead of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov with the Olympic Athletes of Russia in second who scored 81.68, and Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford with 76.82.

The reigning world champions, to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” lived up to their billing as favorites for gold after a nearly perfect routine.

The Canadian pair are chasing their second medal at these Games after winning gold in the team event, in which Tarasova and Vladimir took silver.

The free program will be held on Thursday, featuring just the 16 highest scoring pairs from the short program.
 

