

Israeli PM Facing Bribery Accusations Claims Government Coalition Remains Stable



TEL AVIV – Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the coalition government he leads remained stable despite a recent police report recommending he be indicted on corruption charges, including bribery.



Netanyahu said during a televised speech at the inauguration of the Muni Expo conference in Tel Aviv that he would continue to govern until the end of his term and that there were no plans for holding early elections.



“I want to reassure you, the coalition is stable,” Netanyahu said. “No one, not I, not anyone else, has plans to go to an election.”



“We will continue to work with you for the good of Israel’s citizens until the end of the term,” he added.



The decision whether to indict the beleaguered premier – who police confirmed on Aug. 3 was the target of an investigation into alleged fraud, bribes and breach of trust – was now in the hands of Israel’s attorney general, a government appointee.



