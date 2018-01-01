 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Filipinos Flock to Catholic Churches to Mark Ash Wednesday

MANILA – Love was in the air on Wednesday for many Filipinos on Valentine’s Day, but it was also a reflective time as people flocked to Catholic churches to mark the first day of Lent.

On Ash Wednesday in Quezon City in northeastern Metro Manila, thousands of people attended hourly masses in the St. Peter’s Shrine of Leaders church.

As part of the religious ceremony, the priest used black ash to mark a small cross on the forehead of devotees, as a reminder – based on a line in the Bible’s book of Genesis – that all people came from dust and will one day return to it.

Masses began at 5:00 am and will run until the afternoon.

Lent, which lasts about six weeks in the Christian calendar, is meant to prepare believers for Easter through prayer, repentance and reflection and commemorates the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting in the desert, according to the Gospels.

When Catholics left St. Peter’s Shrine Wednesday, traditional ceremonies met modern ones, as people bought flowers and shiny, red balloons for Valentine’s Day just outside the church.

Most of the Philippines’ 100 million citizens are Catholic.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved