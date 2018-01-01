

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II’s Husband Prince Henrik Dies at 83



COPENHAGEN – Prince Henrik of Denmark, husband and consort of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, died at the age of 83, the Danish Royal House reported on Wednesday.



The Prince, who had been hospitalized since the end of January, was recently transferred to the spring and autumn residence of the royal family, located north of Copenhagen.



“His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died on Tuesday, February 13, at 23:18 quietly at Fredensborg Palace,” according to an official statement.



Crown prince Frederik of Denmark had canceled his stay last week in South Korea, where he had traveled to attend the Winter Olympics, after a deterioration in his father’s health.



The Danish royal house had earlier said the Prince had been admitted to Copenhagen’s Kingdom Hospital to have an infection and a tumor – which turned out to be benign – in his left lung examined.



Henrik had been diagnosed in September with senile dementia, a diagnosis that was made public after the French-born prince had publicly aired his frustration over not being made the King Consort after his wife became the Queen, and had had claimed the Queen took him for a fool and did not respect him.



