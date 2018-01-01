 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Olympic Women’s Slalom Postponed to Friday due to Strong Winds

YONGPYONG, South Korea – The women’s slalom, which was due to take place on Wednesday at YongPyong, was postponed to Feb. 16 due to strong winds, the event’s organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

After several delays in the schedule, the event was eventually called off as the hurricane-like winds made it impossible for the athletes, including the US rising star Mikaela Shiffrin, to compete in such weather conditions.

The rescheduled event will coincide with the men’s super giant slalom in Jeongseon.

The schedule of skiing events at the PyeongChang Games has suffered multiple delays.
 

